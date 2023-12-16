Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,463,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,597,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

