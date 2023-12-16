Craig Safian Sells 4,387 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total value of $1,909,438.65.

IT opened at $444.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

