Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Creative Medical Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 -$10.14 million -0.60 Creative Medical Technology Competitors $715.39 million $90.56 million -3.48

Risk & Volatility

Creative Medical Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Medical Technology. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Creative Medical Technology Competitors -4,447.52% -153.81% -47.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Medical Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology Competitors 1334 4517 11553 193 2.60

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Medical Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology rivals beat Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

