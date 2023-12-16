Critical Contrast: Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 14.39% 12.44% 0.69% Washington Trust Bancorp 15.08% 11.44% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Security Federal and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Security Federal pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Washington Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $52.19 million 1.37 $10.23 million $3.03 7.26 Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 2.12 $71.68 million $3.00 10.69

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Security Federal on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and single family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, loans to individuals for home, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education, as well as mortgage loans. The company also offers trust, and financial planning and management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.