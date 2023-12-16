Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $132.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

