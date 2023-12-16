CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 30,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %

CRWD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $260.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.