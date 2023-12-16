CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $235.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.02.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

