Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $139.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

