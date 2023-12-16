Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $241.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $233.17. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

