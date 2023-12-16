D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

