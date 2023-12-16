D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

