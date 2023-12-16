Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dais Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLYT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Dais has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Dais Company Profile

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

