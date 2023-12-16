Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dave Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAVEW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Dave has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

