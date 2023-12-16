Dave Schaeffer Sells 20,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76.

On Friday, September 15th, Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,197,331.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.74 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

