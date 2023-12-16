David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $1,146,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $123.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 9.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 25.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.