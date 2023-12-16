Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.52

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $6.12. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 5,106 shares changing hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Decisionpoint Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

