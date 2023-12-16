Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Defence Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCFF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Defence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

