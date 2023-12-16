Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.53) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.01) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.68).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Derwent London
Derwent London Trading Down 1.2 %
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.