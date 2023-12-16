Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.53) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.01) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.68).

Derwent London Trading Down 1.2 %

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,366 ($29.70) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,043.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,027.51. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

