DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 163.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

