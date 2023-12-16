DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stake Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of DigitalOcean worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.1 %

DOCN opened at $35.45 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.