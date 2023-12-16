Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 260,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

