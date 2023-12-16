Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Diploma Price Performance

DPLMF opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25. Diploma has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

Get Diploma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.