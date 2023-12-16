Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 37,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

