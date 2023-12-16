Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $51,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

