Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$100.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Down 3.1 %

DOL opened at C$90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.16. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$101.81. The stock has a market cap of C$25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.