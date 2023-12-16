Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Andrew Rennie Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Rennie purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,060.51).
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 1.1 %
LON DOM opened at GBX 388.80 ($4.88) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 252.40 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 351.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
