Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.93.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $400.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.56.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

