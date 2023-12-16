Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 11,517 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

