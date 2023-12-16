Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 11,517 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MTSI stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
