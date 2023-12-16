DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.81

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.81 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.59). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 472,884 shares traded.

DX (Group) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.98. The company has a market cap of £282.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

DX (Group) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. DX (Group)’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics; and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.