Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $89.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.4 %

EMN opened at $88.43 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

