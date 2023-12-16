Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE EMN opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

