Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.