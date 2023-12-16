EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading Up 7.5%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp. engages in the development of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression, as well as natural health and wellness products. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

