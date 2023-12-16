Eiry Roberts Sells 13,925 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

