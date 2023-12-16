Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,799 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $58,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4 %

EA stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

