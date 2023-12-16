Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $468.06 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

