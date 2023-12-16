Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Energizer by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 11.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Energizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Energizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Trading Down 1.4 %

ENR opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

