Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

DNLI stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

