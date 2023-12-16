Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Up 2%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 1,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Eramet Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

