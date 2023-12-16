Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,068,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,340,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,129.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $994.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $893.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,705 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,520 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

