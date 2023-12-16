Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,705 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,129.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $994.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $893.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

