FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.56. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $284.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

