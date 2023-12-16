FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.56. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $284.52.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

