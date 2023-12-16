Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,334 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.58% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $25,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $41.56 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $42.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.