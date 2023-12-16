Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 80,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

