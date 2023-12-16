Financial Analysis: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) versus The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Expensify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $486.01 million 14.75 $102.24 million $1.31 64.34 Expensify $158.95 million 1.01 -$27.01 million ($0.46) -5.07

Analyst Recommendations

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Descartes Systems Group and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Expensify 2 4 2 0 2.00

The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $87.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.97%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 20.71% 9.92% 8.22% Expensify -23.69% -38.14% -17.67%

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Expensify on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

