Financial Analysis: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

USCB Financial and S&T Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USCB Financial and S&T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $67.01 million 3.60 $20.14 million $0.91 13.57 S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 3.07 $135.52 million $3.81 8.41

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

USCB Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 18.33% 10.78% 0.91% S&T Bancorp 29.04% 12.21% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for USCB Financial and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 S&T Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

USCB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given USCB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats USCB Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

