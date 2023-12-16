Financial Review: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -11.14% -3.44% -1.61% QuantaSing Group 1.53% -24.81% 3.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33 QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Public Education and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Public Education presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.69%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 486.31%. Given QuantaSing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than American Public Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and QuantaSing Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $606.33 million 0.24 -$114.99 million ($3.93) -2.06 QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.22 -$14.97 million ($0.21) -8.00

QuantaSing Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

