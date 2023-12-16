Financial Survey: Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) versus Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safety Shot and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Haleon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Shot and Haleon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 26.46 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.80 Haleon $12.33 billion 2.99 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot.

Risk & Volatility

Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haleon beats Safety Shot on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

