Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Price Up 169.5%

Shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) rose 169.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Trading Up 169.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

